Villar is starting at third base and batting sixth for the Giants in Monday's game versus the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Villar was surprisingly held out of the lineup on Opening Day, but he's since started three straight at the hot corner so he does look to be the preferred option at the position. The 26-year-old is 2-for-10 with one run scored in his first three contests this season.