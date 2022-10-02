site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' David Villar: Not in Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Villar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Villar has a .559 OPS and 37.5 percent strikeout rate in his past 10 contests and will take a seat Sunday. Evan Longoria will start at the hot corner in the series finale versus Arizona.
