The Giants optioned Villar to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Just three days after being recalled by the Giants, Villar will head back to Sacramento. Villar holds a .514 OPS through 108 plate appearances in the majors this season, but has been solid in the minors with a .900 OPS. If Villar can maintain a high level of output at the plate in Triple-A, he could be back with the Giants relatively soon. Luke Jackson (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday in a corresponding move.