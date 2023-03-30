Villar is not in the Giants' lineup for Thursday's opener against the Yankees.
The Giants on multiple occasions have implied that Villar would be their regular third baseman, but he'll ride the pine on Opening Day. It will be Wilmer Flores handling the hot corner instead.
