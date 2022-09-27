site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' David Villar: Riding pine Tuesday
Villar John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday against Colorado.
Villar will get a day off Tuesday after playing in 12 consecutive games, batting .167 in the process. Jason Vosler will pick up a start at third base while he sits, batting eighth.
