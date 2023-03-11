Villar was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers due to left hip tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

After hitting a promising .231/.331/.455 (albeit with a 32.0 percent strikeout rate) in 52 games as a rookie last season, Villar entered spring training with a good shot to carve out a regular role at third base. If his injury remains nothing worse than tightness and he's able to return to the field soon, he'll still be in the favorite to start at the hot corner, but if he's forced to hit the injured list, Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis could earn a larger share of at-bats.