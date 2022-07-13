Villar will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Villar will stick in the lineup for the 10th consecutive game, the last eight of which have come at third base. After going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 13-0 win, Villar has produced a strong .838 OPS, but his time as an everyday player could soon come to an end nonetheless. Evan Longoria (oblique) is on track to begin a rehab assignment Thursday and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list immediately after the All-Star break, at which time he would displace Villar as the Giants' primary third baseman.