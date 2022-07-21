Villar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After sitting against lefty Aaron Ashby and the Brewers in the Giants' final game before the All-Star break July 17, the righty-hitting Villar now finds himself on the bench against Dodgers right-hander Mitch White in San Francisco's first contest of the second half. Even though Tommy La Stella (illness) is still stuck on the COVID-19-related injured list and Thairo Estrada is filling in at shortstop while Brandon Crawford (knee) is on the IL, Wilmer Flores may be ahead of Villar for playing time in the middle infield. Flores will pick up his second straight start at the keystone.