Giants' David Villar: Sitting again
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Villar is not in Friday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Villar has now sat three of the last four games after starting several in a row. Evan Longoria is starting at third base and hitting fifth.
