Villar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Villar has now sat out on each of the past three times the Giants have faced right-handed starting pitchers, so manager Gabe Kapler may be viewing the righty-hitting rookie as a short-side platoon player at this time. Once Evan Longoria (hamstring) is cleared to return from the injured list, Villar could be in danger of being optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento.