Villar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though the righty-hitting Villar will see his streak of 13 consecutive starts come to an end Sunday even while the Brewers bring a southpaw (Aaron Ashby) to the mound, the rookie infielder should still have a fairly clear path to playing time. Even though Evan Longoria is back from a recent stint on the injured list, Brandon Crawford's (knee) recent move to the IL will likely result in Thairo Estrada stepping in as the Giants' primary shortstop. That paves the way for Villar to pick up more playing time at second base, though Wilmer Flores will man the keystone in the series finale with Milwaukee.