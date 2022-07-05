Villar went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Villar contributed a leadoff double in the second inning and an RBI single in the third for a moderately successful major-league debut. The 25-year-old's stay on the Giants' roster could be short -- he's up to serve as infield depth, but Brandon Crawford (knee) is close to a return from the 10-day injured list. Villar has slashed .284/.409/.633 with 21 home runs, 62 RBI, 53 runs scored and 15 doubles in 66 games for Triple-A Sacramento prior to his call-up, so there's reason to think Monday won't be the extent of his big-league contributions in 2022.