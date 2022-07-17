Villar drew walks in all three of his plate appearances in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Brewers.

Villar's run as the Giants' everyday third baseman looks to be over after Evan Longoria (oblique) returned from the injured list Saturday, but the rookie was able to stick in the starting nine at second base. He continued to turn in productive plate appearances for the Giants, as his on-base percentage now sits at a stellar .420 through his first 13 big-league games on the heels of the three-walk night. Though the presence of Longoria closes off regular work for Villar at one position, expect manager Gabe Kapler to find time to rotate the 25-year-old at third base, second base and designated hitter while he's continue to excel at the dish.