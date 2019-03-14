Giants' Donovan Solano: Available to play
Solano (head) is listed among the Giants' available reserves for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Solano suffered a scare earlier this month when he was struck in the helmet by a pitch, but the veteran infielder's health no longer looks to be in any question. The non-roster invitee is a long shot to break camp with the Giants and will likely be reassigned to the minors in the near future.
More News
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Removed after being hit by pitch•
-
Giants' Donovan Solano: Joins San Francisco on MiLB deal•
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Reassigned to minors•
-
Dodgers' Donovan Solano: Agrees to terms with Dodgers•
-
Yankees' Donovan Solano: Assigned to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...