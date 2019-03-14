Solano (head) is listed among the Giants' available reserves for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Reds, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Solano suffered a scare earlier this month when he was struck in the helmet by a pitch, but the veteran infielder's health no longer looks to be in any question. The non-roster invitee is a long shot to break camp with the Giants and will likely be reassigned to the minors in the near future.