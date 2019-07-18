Solano went 4-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored, two RBI, and two doubles in Wednesday's 11-8 win over the Rockies.

Solano entered Wednesday having not recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game this season, but he delivered three to help power the Giants' offense in Colorado. The 31-year-old has a .417/.436/.722 slash line with five doubles and two home runs through 11 games in July.