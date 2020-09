Solano went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double, and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Solano needed only a triple to complete the cycle but still enjoyed a perfect day at the dish Sunday. His two-run shot in the sixth inning proved to be the go-ahead knock in the Giants win. The 34-year-old owns a terrific .344/.388/.516 slash line with 27 RBI and 16 extra-base hits across 139 plate appearances this season.