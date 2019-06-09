Solano started at second base and went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Solano has started two of the last three games against southpaws, both coming on rest days for different infielders. The veteran utility man's last start prior to June 5 was on May 24, so he isn't even on the short side of a platoon at the moment.

