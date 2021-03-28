Solano could begin the season as the starter at second base with Tommy La Stella at first base if Brandon Belt isn't ready to return after recovering from COVID-19 and mono, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt has returned to spring training games, but it's not clear if he'll be ready for Opening Day. Evan Longoria may also not be ready to play in the field as he works his way back from plantar fasciitis (the Giants have the DH at Seattle the first series), which could move Solano to third base. Solano is expected to get regular starts in the San Francisco lineup, but he'll be used in a multi-position role. Solano is hitting .441 (15-for-34) with three home runs this spring.