Solano went 4-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 12-7 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Three of Solano's four hits were doubles, including one of the run-scoring variety in the seventh inning. He added the game-tying run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Solano has hit safely in five straight games (10-for-19) with a homer, nine RBI, four doubles and three runs scored. The 32-year-old infielder is still expected to make most of his starts versus southpaws, but his recent success could earn him more general playing time over the likes of Mauricio Dubon and Wilmer Flores.