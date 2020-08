Solano's absence from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros is due to abdominal soreness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Solano has swung a very hot bat this season, hitting .458/.476/.661, so it makes sense that his absence is more than just a routine day off. He'll be reevaluated Wednesday, but with the Giants having a scheduled off day Thursday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sit for at least one more game. Mauricio Dubon will handle second base Tuesday.