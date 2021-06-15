Solano went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs Monday in the Giants' 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

The two extra-base hits were Solano's first since he homered back on May 29 in a win over the Dodgers. The 33-year-old typically doesn't hit for much power, but his strong bat-to-ball skills often translate to high batting averages. He's hit over .300 in both of the past two seasons, and his current .267 mark in 2021 could stand to improve, given that his .306 BABIP is abnormally low for him.