Solano exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies in the top of the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Solano doubled in the top of the sixth inning Wednesday, but he pulled up while running from second to third base and was immediately removed from the game. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet clear.
