Giants' Donovan Solano: Gets on base four times
Solano went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, a pair of RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Padres.
Solano got to start and lead off as he usually does against opposing southpaws. The 31-year-old infielder has been raking in a semi-regular role this month, slashing .381/.412/.587 through 19 games (67 plate appearances) in July. Joe Panik continues to see the bulk of playing time at the keystone against righties, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Solano eat into his playing time even further if the former continues to struggle at the plate (.232/.306/.313 for Panik this year).
