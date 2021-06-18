Solano is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Phillies, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Solano enters Friday on a five-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-21 with three doubles, four RBI and four runs scored. He'll get a breather for the beginning part of Friday's game but figures to be a top option for manager Gabe Kapler off the bench. Wilmer Flores will shift to second base as Jason Vosler mans the hot corner.