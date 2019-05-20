Giants' Donovan Solano: Heads to minors
Solano was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Solano hit .222 with an RBI in six games with the Giants, but he'll head back down to the minor leagues to make room on the 25-man roster for Andrew Suarez, who's making his 2019 season debut Monday evening.
