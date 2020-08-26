Solano went 1-for-6 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
Three Giants recorded three or more hits in this game and while Solano also accounted for one of the team's 14 knocks, he delivered the biggest one -- his two-run shot in the bottom of the 11th inning left the Dodgers on the field and carried the Giants to a huge win over their bitter rivals. It was Solano's second homer of the season, but the second baseman is still hitting an impressive .351 with a .896 OPS this year.