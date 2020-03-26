Solano was likely on track to make San Francisco's 26-man roster when spring training was suspended, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Solano apparently holds the edge over Yolmer Sanchez, who, as a non-roster invitee, was hitting just .115 (3-for-26) with zero extra-base hits before camp was put on hold. While Solano has an option remaining, he went 8-for-21 in spring and hit .330 across 81 games with San Francisco in 2019.