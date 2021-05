Solano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in the Giants' 4-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

Solano knotted the score at three with his sixth inning shot off reliever Victor Gonzalez but was not productive in his other at-bats. The power was a welcome sight but Solano has only 17 career home runs in eight seasons, though his .268 average stands to improve as he's hit .326 and .330 in his prior two seasons with San Francisco.