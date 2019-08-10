Giants' Donovan Solano: Leads off with three hits
Solano led off and went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.
Solano got the nod at second base with the left-handed Drew Smyly starting for the Phils, and he batted leadoff as he usually does when starting against southpaws. The 31-year-old took advantage of the playing time and recorded his third three-hit game of the season. Solano is currently on the short side of a platoon at the keystone with Scooter Gennett while occassionally spelling Brandon Crawford at short. The utility infielder is slashing a healthy .338/.367/.480 through 53 games, but inconsistent playing time and lack of power (four homers) and speed (one steal) eliminate any fantasy potential.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...