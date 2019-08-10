Solano led off and went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.

Solano got the nod at second base with the left-handed Drew Smyly starting for the Phils, and he batted leadoff as he usually does when starting against southpaws. The 31-year-old took advantage of the playing time and recorded his third three-hit game of the season. Solano is currently on the short side of a platoon at the keystone with Scooter Gennett while occassionally spelling Brandon Crawford at short. The utility infielder is slashing a healthy .338/.367/.480 through 53 games, but inconsistent playing time and lack of power (four homers) and speed (one steal) eliminate any fantasy potential.