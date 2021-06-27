Solano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk as San Francisco defeated Oakland 6-5 on Saturday.
Solano singled in the second, walked in the sixth and homered in the eighth off Oakland reliever Jake Diekman to tie the game 4-4. The veteran infielder now has multiple hits in three of his last five games and is slashing a respectable .272/.324/.386 in 49 games.
