Solano lost his arbitration case to the Giants on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Solano had filed for a $3.9 salary for 2021, but he'll have to settle for a one-year, $3.25 million deal after the arbiter's ruling. The 33-year-old should have to compete for playing time in the middle infield in 2021 after the Giants signed Tommy La Stella during the offseason.