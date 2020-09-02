Solano went 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles, two runs and six RBI in Tuesday's 23-5 win over Colorado.

Prior to Tuesday, no team in MLB history had ever seen three of its players drive in six runs in one game. Solano was part of the history-making trio (along with Alex Dickerson and Brandon Crawford) who changed that when he doubled to left field in the eighth inning to collect his fifth and six RBIs of the contest. The 32-year-old pushed his already-robust .327 average to .345 with the memorable performance. He also upped his season RBI total to 24.