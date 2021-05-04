Solano is making progress in his recovery from his strained right calf, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran infielder has been out for just shy of two weeks but advanced to running sprints Monday. It's not clear exactly when he'll be back, but the Giants could use him soon, as fellow second baseman Tommy La Stella is expected to be out until June with a strained hamstring.
