Giants' Donovan Solano: Not in Saturday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Solano isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
Solano has gone 1-for-7 with two strikeouts over the past two games, and he'll take a seat Saturday. Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
