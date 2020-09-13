site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Donovan Solano: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Solano isn't starting Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Solano went 0-for-3 during Sunday's matinee, and he'll take a seat for the second game. Wilmer Flores will take over at second base.
