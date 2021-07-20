Solano went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.
Solano was hit by a pitch in the fifth and would end up swiping second base. He later singled and scored during a four-run seventh inning for the Giants. The 33-year-old has been brilliant at the plate recently, tallying seven hits in 17 at-bats over four games since returning from the All-Star break. For the year, he slashing .274/.326/.365 with three homers, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored, two steals and a 16:42 BB:K over 242 plate appearances.