Giants' Donovan Solano: Notches two hits in win
Solano came off the bench and went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and a run scored Tuesday in the Giants' 7-6 win over the Red Sox in 15 innings.
Solano led off the top of the 15th with a ground-rule double and crossed home for the game-winning run on Alex Dickerson's sacrifice fly. With a .337/.367/.466 (120 wRC+) in 221 plate appearances this season, the 31-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants. Unfortunately for fantasy purposes, his role as a short-side platoon player hasn't presented many opportunities for him to bring value in mixed leagues with weekly lineup locks.
