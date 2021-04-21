Solano suffered a right calf strain Wednesday against the Phillies and will miss "some time," per manager Gabe Kapler, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It sounds like Solano is ticketed for the injured list. This should open up some playing time for Mauricio Dubon and Wilmer Flores in the short term.
