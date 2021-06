Solano went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Solano produced the Giants' lone run with an RBI single that scored Steven Duggar in the bottom of the seventh. The infielder has struggled a bit in terms of consistency, but he's getting the job done at the plate and has hit safely in six of his last nine contests, hitting .250 with a .766 OPS while going yard twice and plating seven runs in that span.