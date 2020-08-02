Solano went 2-for-5 with three RBI during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Solano has emerged as one of the top run producers in the National League during the first week of the season, and he has already notched 13 RBI to his name in just 29 at-bats. He is riding a seven-game hitting streak and is carrying one of the hottest bats in all of baseball at the moment while tallying 10 RBI and four extra-base hits in his last four games.