Solano went 3-for-6 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Padres.

The veteran utility infielder got the start at shortstop and hit at the top of the order Tuesday, leading off the game with his first homer of the year. Solano's slashing a surprising .311/.342/.392 through 28 games since joining the Giants, but his .355 BABIP could cool down at any time.