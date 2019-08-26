Giants' Donovan Solano: Reaches base five times
Solano went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.
Solano has quietly been one of the best surprises of 2019. After not playing at the MLB level since 2016, the 31-year-old is slashing .349/.380/.486 with 21 RBI and 23 runs scored over 187 plate appearances. His limited playing time hurts his fantasy value but he's been great in a utility role for the Giants.
