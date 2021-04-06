Solano went 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Solano continued his hot start, as he's recorded at least two hits in all four games this season. The stolen base may end up being his only one this year, as he attempted exactly one steal in his last four seasons, with his last MLB swipe coming way back in 2014. With the 33-year-old making quality contact, it's been hard for manager Gabe Kapler to sit him. However, there's a chance he sits Tuesday in favor of Tommy La Stella with right-hander Yu Darvish on the bump.