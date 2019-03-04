Giants' Donovan Solano: Removed after being hit by pitch
Solano was removed from Monday's game against the Dodgers after being hit by a pitch on the helmet, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Solano got up relatively quickly, though he was immediately removed from the game as the Giants decided to take no chances. The 31-year-old was able to walk off under his own power and should be considered day-to-day until he's further evaluated.
