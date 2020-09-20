site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Donovan Solano: Resting Sunday
Solano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Solano will take a seat after starting in each of the previous four contests, during which he 4-for-17 with an RBI. Wilmer Flores spells him at the keystone in the series finale.
