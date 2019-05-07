The Giants plan to call up Solano from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Along with Solano, the Giants are planning on calling outfielder Mac Williamson up from Sacramento prior to the three-game series in Colorado. Neither Solano nor Williamson possess spots on the 40-man roster, so the Giants will have to remove two players from the roster to facilitate their promotions. The 31-year-old Solano has seen time at second base, third base and shortstop this season and is hitting .322/.392/.437 across 97 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League. He'll likely serve as a utility man while he's up with the Giants.