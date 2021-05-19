Solano (calf) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since April 21 by a right calf strain, but he's ready to rejoin the active roster after a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. Solano had a .300/.333/.380 slash line with four doubles, three RBI and five runs in 17 games prior to the injury.