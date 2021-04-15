Solano went 2-for-3 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Cincinnati.
The infielder is now hitting .353 in the young season, but he only has three RBI and is slugging just .412. Solano has started just two of San Francisco's last five games, and it appears the 33-year-old will not be the everyday starter at second base in 2021. His lack of base-stealing prowess and power potential will keep his numbers modest, but as long as Solano continues making contact at a high rate, he'll hold legitimate fantasy value in deeper formats.
