Solano went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run Tuesday in the Giants' 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Solano drew a second consecutive start in the middle infield, spelling a slumping Joe Panik at the keystone. Though he was able to extend his hitting streak to five games, Solano's dearth of power and speed, poor team context and lack of steady at-bats are all reasons that make it difficult to get excited about him for fantasy purposes. With Panik and everyday shortstop Brandon Crawford both in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, Solano will resume his usual bench role.