site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-donovan-solano-sitting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Donovan Solano: Sitting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Solano is not in the lineup Saturday against Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Solano hits the bench after starting four straight games. Wilmer Flores takes over at second base in his absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read